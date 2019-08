Coolroe, Roscrea.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Johns Church, Ballybritt, Roscrea to arrive for funeral mass at 1pm followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

House strictly private on Thursday Morning.