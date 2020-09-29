Tim Moloney, Nenagh and Dublin

Formerly of Ballyphilip, Nenagh and Rosevale, Howth Road, Dublin.

Died peacefully at the Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath on the 27th September 2020.

Predeceased by his parents Jerry and Catherine, by his brothers Fr. Tom, Jerry and Michael and by his niece Alison.

He will be sadly missed by his family, sisters Sally (McGuigan, Nenagh), Alice (Murphy, Nenagh), Kathleen (Galway) and Mary (Broughan, Dublin), by his brothers John Joe (Limerick), David (Athlone), William (Ennis) and Dan (Dublin), and by his dear friend Catherine, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines in relation to Covid-19, Tim’s Funeral Mass for family and friends will take place on Thursday October 1st in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie

