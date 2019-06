Carraig, Birr, Co Offaly.

Reposing in Boyd’s Funeral Home Birr on Friday from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Private removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Annunciation Carraig for funeral mass at 11 o’clock, followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit Regional Hospital Tullamore.