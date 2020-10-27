Thomas ‘Tommy’ Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Walsh

Late of Parkside Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary and Formerly of The Old Mill.

Died 26 October 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary Hospital. Beloved Husband of Maudie and Much Loved father of Elaine, Aidan and Claire. Sadly missed by his loving daughter in law Martina, Son in law Brian, Grandchildren Tommy, Lucy, Ella and Katie. Brother John, Sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, friends and kind Neighbours. RIP.

Arriving for funeral mass in St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick on Suir this Thursday 29 October 2020 at 10.30am, followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live from 10.30am on St Nicholas and St Patricks Facebook page.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES TOMMY’S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COOPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

