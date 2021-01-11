Thomas (Tommy) Nevin, Borrisokane

Rathmore , Borrisokane

Former Postman

Tommy passed away peacefully in the care of Milford hospice Limerick. Predeceased by by his father Frank, mother Edith and his son Richard. Tommy leaves behind his son Shane daughter Louise, brothers and sisters. Rita (Ryan),Robert, Michael, Anthony, Marian, Ollie, Martin, Patrick, Vincent, Breada (Ducie), Teresa, Bertie, Angela, Pauline and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane via Main Street at 10:45 on Wednesday morning, for private family funeral mass at 11 followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on http://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Tommy’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

