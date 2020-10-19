Thomas (Tommy) Moriarty, Moyne

Moyne Village and formerly Kylemakill, Moyne.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Paddy, Neddie and Michael, sisters Peggy and Bridie, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Mary and Bridie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing and avoiding handshaking, Tommy’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Wednesday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish

