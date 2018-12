Prior Park Green, Clonmel, and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please.