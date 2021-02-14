Thomas (Tommy) Kelly, Clonmel

Knockperry, Newcastle, Clonmel.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Kelly, Knockperry, Newcastle, Clonmel, who passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Johnny, James and his sisters Maggie Lonergan and Nellie Barry. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Angela, his sons Jim, Pat and Oliver, his daughters Marie and Katie, his brother Mick (residing in Birmingham), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, his grandchildren, his greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gathering, Tommy’s Requiem will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday, 15th February 2021 in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am followed by burial in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

Please feel free to use the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of comfort and share happy memories of Tommy’s life to his family.

The Kelly family realise that many people would like to join them in the celebration of Tommy’s life, they would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time.

House private please.

