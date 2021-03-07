Thomas (Tom) Tyrrell, Limerick

Stradbally, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.

6th March 2021, peacefully, at his home.

Predeceased by his sister Emma. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, son Robert and Daughter Edel (Holmes), sisters Anne and Joyce, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Departing from his home on Tuesday, 9th March, at 1.20pm via Meehan’s Funeral Home, Catholic Church and Chapel Hill, to All Saint’s Church, Stradbally, for service at 2pm, which can be viewed here.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The family would like to thank Milford Hospice nurses, Irish Cancer night nurses, carers and his medical team and Castleconnell Ahane Montpelier Cancer Support Group for their support.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Irish Cancer Society and Castleconnell Ahane Montpelier Cancer Support Group.

