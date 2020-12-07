Thomas ‘Tom’ O’Meara, Toomevara

Thomas (Tom) O’Meara

Poulakerra, Toomevara, Nenagh.

Peacefully at University hospital Limerick 7/12/2020. Pre-deceased by his beloved son Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret and children Ann O’Meara, Breda Gleeson, Martin O’Meara, Maura Ryan, Geraldine Ryan and Mairead Fahy. Tom is survived by his brothers Matt & Martin. Sister Anne Bourke, sons in law Pj, John, Robert and Ned. Daughter in law Tina, Grandchildren John, Tomas, Thomas, Matthew, Liam, Martin, Moira, Adrian, Finola, Shane, Kieran, Emer and Maria. Great-grandchildren Jack, Max, Sean & Eoghan. Sisters in law, nephews and nieces relatives cousins and a wide circle of friends. May Tom Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass for Tom will take place in St.Joseph’s Church Toomevara this Wednesday at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, Please use the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence