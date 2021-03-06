Thomas ‘Tom’ McLoughney, Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by his beloved family.

Predeceased by his sister Mary Cleary & brother Charley.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie & family Jack, Eleanor (Brady) and Mary.

Cherished grandson Ronan, brother Paddy & sister Alice Brislane. Son in law James, daughter in law Bairbre, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Due to current government restrictions regarding COVID-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Requiem mass for Tom takes place in St. Flannans Church, Ardcroney this Monday at 11 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

House Private Please.

