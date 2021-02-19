Thomas ‘Tom’ Doyle, Castleiney

Thomas ‘Tom’ Doyle

Gurteen, Castleiney, Templemore. Peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie Nursing home Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Betty, Catherine, Mary, Alice , Brid and Margaret, Brothers, Timmy, Nicholas, Liam and James, Brothers in law, Paul, Pat Michael, Jimmy, Bill and Noel, nieces , nephews, and extended family, rest in peace.

Requiem mass in St. John the Baptist church Castleiney on Sunday at 11am.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at ejgrey.com

Mass may be viewed on ejgrey.com

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence