Thomas Ryan, Nenagh, Newport & Birmingham

Sliabh Coimeálta, Monroe, Newtown, Nenagh and formerly of Toor, Newport and Birmingham U.K.

15th January 2021 peacefully at St. Joseph’s hospital Nenagh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Patrick, Thomas and Adrian, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arrival on Monday 18th January at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Toor for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

