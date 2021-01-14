Thomas O’Meara, Lorrha

Thomas O’Meara

The Lake, Lorrha, Nenagh.

12-01-2021. Predeceased by his brother’s Michael, PJ and Liam, sister’s Mary Ann and Bridget. Deeply missed by his loving brother’s Sean and Flan, sister Freddie, nephew’s and all his nieces especially Caroline his niece, dearly cherished by Thomas.

May his gentle soul find happiness in heaven where he belongs.

Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan’s church Lorrha (Via The Lake) on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m for private family funeral mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Thomas’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

