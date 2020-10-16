Thomas McEniry, Fethard and Kerry

Knockelly, Fethard, and formerly of Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

Predeceased by his wife Anne, sister Kathleen (Castlegar, Co Galway) and brother Joseph (Ballyroan, Co Laois), peacefully in the excellent care of Rathkeevin Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Nora Norris (Lisronagh) and brother Denis (Ballybunion), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government recommendations, the Funeral Mass will be for family only.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net on Sunday from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence