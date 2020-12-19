Thomas McBride, Kiskeam, Co. Cork & Cloughjordan

Late of Knocknenaugh Kiskeam and formerly of Newtown School, Newtown, Cloughjordan, Tipperary.

Passed away peacefully at his daughter Louisa’s residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and father of the late Nicky and Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Louisa, Sonia and Deborah, son Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Jerry, relatives and his many friends.

A Funeral Service for Thomas Frederick will take place on Monday, 21st of December, at 1:30pm in St. Kieran’s Church, Cloughjordan, followed by burial in Modreeny Cemetery. Thomas Frederick’s Funeral Service will be for family and friends only.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence