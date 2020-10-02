Thomas Maher, Thurles

Cormackstown, Thurles.

Suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Ellie, daughters Jean (Barry), Marie (Kinane) and Margaret (Harte), sons Kevin and Thomás, grandchildren Colm, Paudie, Hannah, Sarah, Grace, Tommy, Jack and James, sons in law Joe, Jim and Ger, daughters in law Cathriona and Caroline, brother Noel, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 2nd October from 5pm to 7pm with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday 3rd October for Requiem Mass at 4.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey.

The Mass can be viewed at churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

