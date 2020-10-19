Thomas “Dano” Dillon, Clonmel

Redmondstown and formerly Ardfinnan, Clonmel.

Dano passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holy Cross on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Eileen (Anderson) he was the loving father of Patricia, Michael, Janet, Thomas, Edel and Andrea. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors, please.

