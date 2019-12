Oaklawn Drive Nenagh and formerly of Baronstown, Loughmore Co. Tipperary.

Retired Principal of Nenagh Vocational School.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Funeral mass on Monday at 11.30am Internment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.