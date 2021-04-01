Theresa Greene (nee Whelan), Clonmel

Theresa Greene nee Whelan

St.Mary’s Place, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions, Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Saturday morning at 11.30 o’clock in St.Mary’s church Irishtown followed by cremation at the Island crematorium Cork.

Condolences can also be added on the RIP.ie website.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors Clonmel.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence