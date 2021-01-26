Theresa Barry, Thurles

Theresa Barry nee O’Sullivan

Glenflesk, Monadreen, Thurles. 26-01-2021. Formerly of Listowel, Co Kerry and retired teacher, Scoil Angela, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by her devoted loving husband Joe, daughters Anne and Maria, cherished grandchildren Ethan, Adam, Liam and Ava, sons in law Kiran and Graham, sisters Mary and Breda, brothers Mossie and Eddie, nephews, nieces, brother in law Jimmy, sisters in law Ita, Maureen, Kay and Tess, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of wonderful friends.

Following government restrictions on public gatherings, Theresa’s funeral is private.

Her funeral cortége will leave her residence on Thursday 28th January at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Church is limited to 10 family members.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable due to current restrictions, may join the funeral Mass, by following the link www.thurlesparish.ie

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

House Strictly Private