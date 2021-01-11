Theo English, Clonmel

Monkstown Barne, Clonmel.

10th January 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Siobhan, sons Theo (Jnr)., John and Conor.

Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, daughters in law, brothers, sisters , brothers in law, sisters in law nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Theo Rest in Peace

Theo’s Funeral Cortege will arriving at St Mary’s Church Irishtown on Wednesday at 11.50am for a Private Funeral Mass at 12noon Followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the church. Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence