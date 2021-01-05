Terry Dwyer, Rathmanna

Terry Dwyer nee Toohey

Rathmanna, Thurles.

Terry, predeceased by her brothers Tony and Christy, deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, sons Paul and Thomas, daughters Margaret (Moore), Petrina (Zuvic) and Deborah (Maher), grand-daughters Sinéad, Michelle, Kira, Emily and Paula, great grand-daughter Naoíse, Terry’s best pal Philomena, sons-in-law, Liam, John and Seamus, Paul’s partner Rosaleen, Thomas’ partner Nicola, brother John, sisters Moira and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on Covid and public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Terry’s remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in Lisboney Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.nenaghparish.ie House strictly private please.

