Teresa (Tess) Holland, neé Fahy, Nenagh

Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh.

On July 3rd, 2020 peacefully at her daughter Carmel’s residence surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maria (Ryan) , Carmel (Forde) & Patricia (Forde); her sons Joseph & Patrick; sons-in-law John, Johnny & Martin; daughters-in-law Ellen & Nora; grandchildren & great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral arriving on Sunday morning at 9.45a.m. to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for funeral mass at 10 a.m, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot and wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so on the condolence section here.

