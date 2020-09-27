Teresa (Terry) Cosgrave (née Maher), Roscrea

Knockaulin, Corville Road, Roscrea.

Due to government restrictions, Terry’s funeral mass will be for family and relatives only.

Her remains will leave her residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 and travel down Rosemount, up Castle Street, down Rosemary Street, and in through the Belfry, arriving at St Cronan’s Church for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

