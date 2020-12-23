Teresa (Mother T) Burke nee Phelan, Nenagh and Borrisokane

Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Mill Street, Borrisokane.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Edward, sisters Nancy, Sadie and brother P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, John, James, Mary, Mark, Ann, Teresa, Brendan, Patrick, Bridget, Gerard, Catherine, Martin, Raymond and Rita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Sean, Mikie and Liam. Sisters Maura and Biddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Barron’s Church, Kilbarron followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence