Teresa Morgan, Borrisokane

Teresa Morgan nee Hough

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her father Mick, deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Gill and Dani, mother Sheila, sisters Marie and Carmel, brother TJ, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nieces nephews cousins relatives neighbours and friends, Rest In Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning 2nd July from her residence at 10.15 am to St. Peter & Paul’s Church Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 am for family funeral mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Teresa’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to CARMHA. www.idonate.ie/CARMHA

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence