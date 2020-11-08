Teresa McDermott nee Kenny, Whitegate, Co. Clare and Borrisoleigh

Whitegate, Co. Clare and formerly of Borrisoleigh.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 9th at 11:30 in St. Flannan’s Church, Whitegate with burial afterwards in Clonrush Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions Teresa’s funeral Mass will be private.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence