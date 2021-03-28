Teresa Coffey (nee Blake), Borrisoleigh & Moyne

Lower Main Street, Borrisoleigh and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and sister of the late Kathleen, Mary, Jim, Sally and Phil.

Deeply regretted by her nephews Paddy and Michael, nieces Margaret and Joanne, grandnieces and grandnephews, sister-in-law Josephine, nieces-in-law, nephew in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, the Matron and staff at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles and many friends.

Due to government guidelines a private family mass will take place on Tuesday at 11 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in Ileigh Cemetery.

For those who would like to attend but cannot may leave a message of condolence on the link below.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence