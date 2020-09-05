Teresa Casey, Longfordpass

Mary Willies, Longfordpass, Thurles.

Reposing at her residence (Mary Willies) on Sunday evening from 6 o’clock until 8. Removal takes place on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for requiem mass at 11.30.

Private cremation takes place immediately afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice or Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare Team.

