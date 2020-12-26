Teresa Bannon nee Ahern, Nenagh & Kildare

Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, late of Easton Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycommon, Nenagh.

Teresa Bannon, (nee Ahern), Sue Ryder House, Nenagh, late of Easton Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycommon, Nenagh, December 26th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Louise (Ryan) (Nenagh), son-in-law Philip, her adored grandchildren Paula and Clodagh, nephew Paddy Kennedy, relatives and many friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Teresa will take place on Tuesday December 29th in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare at 2.15pm approx., with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on the parish radio at 106.2 fm.

