Cheshire Homes, Swinford Co. Mayo, formerly of Mitchel Street and “Sacre Coeur” Cloughmartin, Thurles

Reposing at his sister Norma’s home, The Village Twomileborris on Saturday from 4-7pm.

Removal on Sunday at 2pm to Shannon Crematorium for a Humanist service at 4pm followed by cremation.

Donations in lieu to St Joseph’s Ward, The National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin