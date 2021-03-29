Susan Bates, Fethard

Ballinard, Fethard.

March 28th 2021.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Tara, her son Jedd, son in law Darren McGrath, grand daughters Rylii and Rhys, her father Ken and Susannah Bates, her mother Theresa Raftery, sisters Katherine Cooke and Fiona Matthews, her brothers Robert and Richard , relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, Susan’s Funeral will be private for family only.

The Funeral Mass may be watched on parishchurch.net on Wednesday at 11am.

Messages of support for the family and condolences may be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

No flowers please.

