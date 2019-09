Ard Gaoithe Drive, Clonmel, and formerly Tralee, Co Kerry and Lincolnshire, England.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, to 7.30pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Old St Mary’s Church, Mary Street, Clonmel.

Funeral Service on arrival at 12 noon followed by private cremation at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.