Stevie Cahalan, Ballinderry

Stevie Cahalan

Brocka, Ballinderry

Peacefully after a long illness, Predeceased by his sisters Bridie and Sadie, brothers Jack, Mike and Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julianne, sons Ger and Paddy, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Liam and Seamus, sister Gretta, sister-in-law Mary Jo and her husband Mike, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving to Terryglass church on Tuesday morning 7th July at 10-45am for family mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice regarding to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines, Stevie’s family wish to thank you for your understanding. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to to Milford Homecare team.

