Stephen Danagher, Templemore

Stephen Danagher

Woodville Crescent, and formerly Knockinroe, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

18th of February 2021, predeceased by his parents, William and Mary, Brothers, Joe, Jimmy, Tommy, Billy and Gerry, Sister Chrissie, Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Limerick University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving Brothers, Michael, Paddy and Tony, and Sisters, Josie, Theresa, Maura, Eileen, Bernie and Margaret. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Sunday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence