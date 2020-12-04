Stephen Costello, Carrigahorig

Stephen Costello

Shanavalla, Carrigahorig.

03-12-2020. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Mary, nephews John and Eamonn, nieces Marie and Katie, cousins, neighbours,relatives and friends.

Removal from his residence this Sunday to the church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass arriving at 12:15pm for family funeral mass at 12:30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines.

Stephens family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

