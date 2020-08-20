Sr. Stella Mary Minogue, Roscrea and Scarrif

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Derrymore, Scarriff, Co. Clare.

Peacefully in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by her community, the Sisters of the congregation, her brothers Amby (Chicago), John (Derrymore), sister SrM. Luke (Roscrea), her sisters-in-law Margaret and Teresa, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Due to Covid restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday in Mt Carmel Nursing Home Chapel at 3pm followed by burial afterwards in the community cemetery in St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.

