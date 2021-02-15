Sr. Rita Ryan, Templemore

Mercy Convent, Templemore and formerly of Drom, Templemore

Died peacefully, February 14th 2021, in the loving care of the Sisters and staff at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Patrick, brother Thady, sisters Áine and Siobhán. Greatly missed by her loving sister Maura Dwan, sister-in-law Mary Ryan, devoted nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, Mercy Sisters in Templemore, Sisters in the South Central Province and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government guidelines and HSE restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 noon on Tuesday February 16th, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Sr. Rita’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

Messages of condolences may be left on www.ejgrey.com

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís.”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence