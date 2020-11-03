Sr. Regina Gleeson, Thurles

Presentation Covent, Thurles

November 1st, 2020.

Predeceased by her sister, Sr. Gabriel Mary, MSHR, her brothers, Fr. Louis and Michael, deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation, her sister-in-law Peggy, nieces Norma and Mary, grandnephew, Brian Michael, relatives and friends.

Funeral strictly private in accordance with HSE guidelines.

