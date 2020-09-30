Sr. Philomena Farrell, Religious Sisters of Charity

1 Temple Street, Dublin 1 and formerly of Ballinveney, Toomevara

A private family funeral will take place owing to Government advice regarding public gatherings.

The service will be live-streamed on Friday morning at 11 o’clock, at gardinerstparish.ie/live-video/

