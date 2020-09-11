Sr Patrick Joseph (Jodie) Leamy, Drombane

Sr. Patrick Joseph (Jodie) Leamy

Stella Maris Convent, Swansea, Late of Roskeen, Drombane, Thurles and Swords, Co. Dublin.

05-09-2020. Peacefully in the company of the Ursulines of Jesus, Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine, her sister Sr. Elizabeth and brother-in-law Seamus Hayes; deeply regretted by her brothers Dan and Willie, sisters Sr. Bridget, Sr Mary and Kathleen Hayes, sister-in-law Kathleen leamy, nephews, nieces,grandnephews, grandnieces,, her community sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Drombane and Swords. May her gentle soul rest in Peace.

Burial takes place in Swansea. Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Drombane on Sunday September 13th at 12 noon. Due to current restrictions, mass will be for family and close friends only.

