Sr. Mary Bernadette O’Mahony, Roscrea and Kilkenny

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Coolrainey, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents Anastasia and John, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Hoffman (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs of St. Marie Madeleine Postel.

Due to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for Sr. Mary Bernadette will take place in Mt. Carmel Nursing Home Chapel, Roscrea (max 25 people) at 2pm on Friday 27th November. Burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s cemetery, Roscrea.

Please observe social guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and hand shaking in the Chapel and cemetery.

