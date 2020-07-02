Sr. Margaret Burke, Carrick-on-Suir

Sr. Margaret Burke

Greenhill, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Mercy Convent Cahir and Kildorrery, Co. Cork.

Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence