Ursuline Convent, Thurles and formerly Ballinglana, Lattin.

Reposing in the Ursuline New Convent Oratory, Thurles on Thursday from 4 with evening prayers at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

Entrance to the New Convent is via the Secondary School on the Templemore Road or the Ulster Bank car park.