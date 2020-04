Sr. M. Paschal, otherwise known as Josephine Lee

St. George’s Retreat, Burgess Hill, Sussex, England, and late of Killinaive, Ballinaclough Nenagh.

Predeceased by her sisters Breda Lee and Kathleen O’Meara. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces Joan Collins, Geraldine Carey and Mary O’Farrell.

Extended family relatives neighbours and friends. May Sr. Paschal Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in England.