Sr. Imelda Stakelum, Navan and Holycross

St. Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Navan and formerly of Holycross.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.30 in St. Mary’s Church, Navan.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend, Sr. Imelda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.navanparish.ie/livestream

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence