Sisters of Mercy, Athy and Late of Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at St. Vincent’s Hospital Chapel, Athy on Sunday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery , Tipperary Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Le Cheile Unit, St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.