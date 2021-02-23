Sr. Claude Meagher, Hospital and Cappawhite

Presentation Convent, Hospital, Co. Limerick & formerly of Glassdrum, Cappawhite

Sr. Claude passed away peacefully at the Presentation Convent Hospital 23rd/February/21.

Predeceased by her parents William & Mary, sister Sr. Loreto and her brothers Tim, Joe, Willie, Michael, James & Fr. Gerard.

Deeply regretted by her loving community in Hospital & Presentation family. Her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, sisters in law and the wider circle of relatives and friends.

Under HSE and Government guidelines Sr. Claude’s funeral will take place privately.

Funeral mass will take place at St. John The Baptist, parish church Hospital on Thursday at 11.30am, private burial will take place afterwards.

The church, church-yard and convent grounds are private, if you wish to show your respects, in person, her funeral cortege will make its way from the church back to the convent after her Requiem Mass.

Please adhere to social distancing if standing along the route.

May She Rest In Peace

Mass cards can be posted to Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.

