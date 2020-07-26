Sr. Carmel (Patricia) Scanlan, Nenagh and Killaloe

Convent of Mercy, Nenagh and formerly of Gortmagee, Killaloe, Co. Clare, on July 24th 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and Sisters at Catherine McAuley, Nursing Home, Limerick.

Carmel is predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, her brothers Patrick and Eddie Joe and her sister Monica Hayes.

Deeply regretted by her brother Rev Fr. John Brendan (Manchester, U.K.), her sister Maureen and brother-in-law Tony Ryan (Toomevara), her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, her Mercy Community in Nenagh and South Central Province and her many friends.

May Carmel’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Sr. Carmel’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated for her family and Mercy Community in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday, July 28th, at 1pm, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, 50 people only will be allowed in the church, those who are unable to attend but wish to participate in Sr. Carmel’s Mass can do so on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie

Thank you for your understanding at this time. A Memorial Mass for Sr. Carmel will take place at a later date.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence